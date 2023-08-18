President Biden to spend time in North Lake Tahoe before Maui trip

Temporary flight restrictions are also in place through next week around Glenbrook, Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After spending a long day meeting with world leaders at Camp David, President Joe Biden’s next stop is Lake Tahoe.

The White House has not confirmed specifically where the president is staying, but we do know he’s visiting the northern side of the lake on the Nevada side.

It marks the first presidential visit to Lake Tahoe since President Barack Obama visited in 2016 to deliver remarks on the environment at the Lake Tahoe Summit.

“We are happy to welcome President Joe Biden, his family and anyone else who wants to come to Lake Tahoe,” said Tahoe Prosperity Center Executive Director, Heidi Drum.

The president is expected to land in Reno Friday night with Secret Service vehicles already spotted throughout Incline Village.

The reason for his travels remains unclear, but Drum hopes he shines a light on the working community and small businesses while he is in town.

“I would love to take the president and his family to one of my favorite restaurants in Kings Beach,” said Drum. “I can introduce him to Alex, who makes a magnificent margarita, and he can sit and chat with local folks who work hard all day and look forward to going there.”

Many agree a presidential visit is an overall positive for the region, as high-profile appearances often bring more people to the area and with that comes local spending.

“I think it’s good. It brings more recognition, it brings tourism,” said Aman Patel. “I think if the president is coming to Lake Tahoe it means it’s a destination for other folks to come to.”

Others told ABC10 the president should be putting his focus on the disaster in Hawaii.

“No, I don’t think it’s a good thing. He needs to be in Maui,” said Bob Duarte.

The White House announced earlier this week that Biden plans to visit the fire-torn island of Maui Monday where he will meet with wildlife survivors.

As for this weekend, Tahoe tourists are being warned to brace for more vehicles on the road.

“There’s going to be a lot of traffic, especially on the way out,” said Patel.

Temporary flight restrictions are also in place through next week around Glenbrook, Nevada. The president is expected to land in the Reno area after 7:30 p.m. PT.