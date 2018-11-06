A sea of rainbow-colored flags, outfits, and signs covered the streets of downtown Sacramento Sunday as thousands celebrated Sac Pride.



The festivities kicked off Sunday at 11 a.m. with a parade that started at 3rd and N Street.



"I's an amazing overwhelming feeling of happiness,” Jessica Sheeketski, who was attending the parade with friends. “Whether you're still in the closet or whether you’re out in the open – this is a great place to be right now."

Organizers expected more than 17,000 people to participate in the 35th Annual Sac Pride celebration.

"I noticed a lot more people in the parade, and it just seemed a lot more active," said Charlie, a member of the LGBTQ community.

Charlie has participated in several pride events throughout the years and says he's proud to see more people than ever before showing support for LGBTQ rights.



“We've come a long way. It's really nice to see so many people accepted nowadays and not hiding it," he adds.

Trish Akers said she would have never imagined seeing people of all ages and backgrounds supporting Sac Pride 20 years ago.

“I'm almost 40 years old,” said Akers. “When I was in high school, it wasn't really talked about. Here and there some people would come out, but to see these young kids standing right behind us wearing rainbow leis and just enjoying the day is amazing."

After the parade march, thousands of people made their way to Capitol Mall for the Sac Pride Festival.

© 2018 KXTV