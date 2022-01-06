Northern California events celebrating Pride Month

From daily events to local organizations, here's a local guide to Pride Month 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — June is Pride Month, and there are so many events that are happening across Northern California.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation last year recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, friends, and family are more than welcome to come and celebrate, so here's a round-up of parades, festivals, and other things to do.

Sonoma County's theme this year for the Pride Parade is "We Are Family", and it is all about coming back together in a spirit of oneness and belonging and celebrating connectedness as a community. Come and celebrate the 36th annual celebration with lots of food, fellowship, and fun!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at Downtown Santa Rosa (Fourth St. and Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa)

Organized by Sonoma County Pride

Join Pacifica in celebrating its first Pride and make sure to stop by historic downtown Sharp Park, Pacifica, and check out the local businesses!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at the Pacifica Community Center (540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica)

Organized by City of Pacifica

A free event celebrating the month of Pride with live music, food, local vendors, activities, photo booths, and more!

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at Oak Park Brewing Co. (3514 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by Charmed By Lyric

A night filled with succulent arranging and wine tasting. Invite friends or family to come together and celebrate pride month as a community.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, June 10

Located at 1525 U St., Sacramento

Organized by Hella Leaf Succulent Creations

Start LGBTQ+ pride month with a Pride Dance! Bring on the dancing Queens, Kings, and In-betweens, and get ready to celebrate summer with a night filled with music, dancing, food, friends, and pride!

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday, June 10

Located at the Woodland Community and Senior Center (2001 East St., Woodland)

Organized by Elevate Queer Yolo

A two-day festival, transforming capitol mall into an LGBTQ+ village and entertainment zone with bars, vendors, and music stages that feature International Stars, Drag Performers, and live musical acts!

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12

Located at Capital Mall (7th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento LGBT Community Center

San Mateo County is thrilled to invite you to their 10th annual San Mateo County Pride Celebration. Come and dance to the tunes of DJs, enjoy the many booths filled with resources, support, and information, and snack on food from the food trucks!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Located at San Mateo Central Park (50 East 5th Ave., San Mateo)

Organized by San Mateo County

An evening honoring the diverse identities within our community. Discover the vibrant world of plants with a Color Walk and enjoy live music and live painting by local queer artists.

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Located at The HIVE (1221 Harter Ave., Woodland)

Organized by The HIVEZ Specialty Food

Skate the night away with some of the Divas of Disco so come and have fun, listen to some jams, and enter to win rainbow-colored or disco-themed gear!

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Located at Central Park (401 C St., Davis)

Organized by the Davis Phoenix Coalition and Davis Pride

This 1-mile or 5k run/walk is to help raise awareness about the ongoing efforts needed by communities to prevent hate-motivated crimes. This run/walk will also help to spread the word on building a safer and more inclusive community in the city of Davis and surrounding communities.

8 a.m. Sunday, June 12

Located at Central Park (401 C St., Davis)

Organized by the Davis Phoenix Coalition and Davis Pride

Join Davis Pride for the LGBTQ+ and ally community celebration and music festival held in the heart of Davis including two stages of entertainment featuring 25 entertainers from around the nation, several vendors and food and drink booths, exhibits, and cultural presentations.

10 a.m. Sunday, June 12

Located at Central Park (401 C St., Davis)

Organized by the Davis Phoenix Coalition and Davis Pride

This will be a fun and free day filled with pride-themed arts and crafts including tie-dye and other crafting activities.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15

Located at Woodland Public Library (250 1st St., Woodland)

Organized by Elevate Queer Yolo

Come celebrate Pride in San Francisco! The San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering of the LGBT community and allies in the nation. There will be a number of stages and performances to choose from, various guest appearances, and many more.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 25 and 26

Located at Civic Center Plaza (355 McAllister Street, San Francisco)

Organized by San Francisco Pride

