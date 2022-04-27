UC Native American Opportunity Plan to allow for free schooling at California universities

The UC Native American Opportunity Plan was announced in a letter from the President of University of California schools to chancellors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new program at UC schools across the Golden State will cover tuition and fees for Native American students, the school system's president announced in a letter to chancellors.

The letter introduces the new program as the "UC Native American Opportunity Plan."

Under the plan, which will go into effect in the fall of 2022, tuition and student service fees will be waived at University of California schools for California residents who are members of federally recognized Native American, American Indian and Alaska Native tribes.

In his letter, UC President Micahel Drake says the plan will be funded through existing State and University financial aid programs and other resources.

"The University of California is committed to recognizing and acknowledging historical wrongs endured by Native Americans. I am proud of the efforts the University has made to support the Native American community," the letter said. "I am hopeful that this new program will benefit our students and continue to position the University of California as the institution of choice for Native American students."

Drake added that tuition scholarships from outside organizations may be available for some state residents who are members of California’s non-federally recognized tribes. He says information regarding those scholarships will be released at a later time.

