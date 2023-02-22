'Project Frontier?' A look at the proposed 4 million square foot development in El Dorado Hills

If approved, it would be located at Latrobe Road and Royal Oaks Drive next to the El Dorado Hills Business Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — El Dorado Hills could be home to one of the top 10 largest warehouse facilities in North America if a proposal named 'Project Frontier' passes.

If approved, it would be located at Latrobe Road and Royal Oaks Drive next to the El Dorado Hills Business Park.

"A new project applicant found the location attractive for warehouse and distribution facilities due to its proximity to customers and a skilled workforce," reads the project's website. "They proposed Project Frontier, a project consistent with the current zoning. Once approved, the project applicant will apply to re-annex the Project Frontier site into the Business Park."

The proposal details a five-story distribution and sortation building and a single-story distribution and sortation building with a ground floor footprint of about 1.7 million square feet. Adding the upper floors of the five-story building to the ground floor footprint would put the entire project close to 4 million square feet.

Project applicants say both buildings will accommodate a total of 2,000 employees.

According to the proposal on the project's website, it will comply with El Dorado County's noise ordinance and the general plan ensures development on the site is consistent with the rest of the Business Park.

The El Dorado Hills Area Planning Advisory Committee (APAC) met with staff and member agencies of the proposed project in a private meeting Wednesday to discuss all questions, comments and concerns.

Some of the questions and concerns included traffic generation, environmental impacts, noise ordinances and PG&E's infrastructure in the area.

Dermody Properties, a national logistics real estate company, told ABC10 the community is asking the county questions and all of their questions will be addressed. They encourage anyone interested in the project to review the website and ask further questions or provide comments.

ABC10 contacted the project's applicants to learn what company is planning to use the proposed site but was told the "tenant is private."

Project Frontier applicants have a planned project presentation at the El Dorado Hills APAC monthly meeting on March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: El Dorado County officials debate implicit bias training meant to combat bigotry