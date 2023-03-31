Project Homekey funds new projects to tackle California homelessness

The Walter's House Treatment Program in Woodland broke ground Friday while a 60 new homes held their grand opening in Sacramento.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A new multi-million dollar plan to tackle the homeless crisis is coming to Woodland as housing opens up for folks in Sacramento.

The city broke ground Friday on a location that will house 170 people and provide substance abuse treatment. It’s being funded by the state's Homekey Program with a $15.7 million grant.

“The state is really proud to be part of the team who has funded and supported this project which provides wrap-around services, case management, stable housing and support to help exit homelessness,” said Sasha Kergan, Deputy Secretary of Housing.

The Walter's House Treatment Program is part of the East Beamer Neighborhood Project.

Friday also happened to be the grand opening of 60 permanent homes also funded by the state’s Homkey program.

Dana Eakle says the state’s investment in the project has changed her life.

“It’s given me a safe place to be able to become self-sufficient and independent. I was homeless just less than three years ago,” said Eakle. "There are people that truly are wanting to combat the homelessness and our mental health crises that are going on, and so they've been great supporters. Just to have that gives you security and you can feel the love.”

The project was envisioned years ago, but Kergan says the Homekey funding allowed them to “accelerate in months, not years” to “bring these homes online.”

The project will cluster around a shared green garden, and community and health center. It is a possible model for other projects across the state.

“We know that we need rapid solutions because people need to exit today not many years from now,” said Kergan.