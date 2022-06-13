Prologis buying Duke Realty in $26 billion all-stock deal

Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share they own.

INDIANAPOLIS — Real estate investment trust Prologis is buying Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Prologis Inc. said Monday that the transaction will give it logistics and industrial properties in key locations, including Southern California, New Jersey, South Florida, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. The company plans to hold approximately 94% of the Duke Realty Corp. assets and leave one unspecified market.

Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share they own. The transaction comes about a month after San Francisco-based Prologis made an unsolicited bid for Duke Realty of Indianapolis worth 0.466 of a Prologis share following months of talks.

"This transaction is a testament to Duke Realty's world-class portfolio of industrial properties, long-proven success and sustainable value creation we've delivered over the years," Duke Realty Chairman and CEO Jim Connor said in a news release. "We have always respected Prologis, and after a deliberate and comprehensive evaluation of the transaction and the improved offer, we are excited to bring together our two complementary businesses. Together, we will be able to accelerate the potential of our business and better serve tenants and partners. We are confident that this transaction – including the meaningful opportunity it provides for shareholders to participate in the growth and upside from the combined portfolio — is in the best long-term interest of Duke Realty shareholders."

Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from both companies' shareholders.

Shares of Prologis fell slightly before the market open, while Duke Realty's stock rose 4.5%.