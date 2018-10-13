Sacramento — Proposition 6 would repeal new gas taxes and car registration fees passed by California’s state lawmakers last year, but it doesn’t stop there.

This ballot question doesn’t just aim to reverse the new taxes and fees from SB1—it would shove them back in the state legislature’s face.

If Prop 6 becomes law, the legislature will never be legally able to raise gas taxes or car registration fees again without asking voters for permission—a mini-version of Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

A yes vote means that you’d immediately pay 12 cents a gallon less for gas-- and $25-275 less per year to register your car, depending on the car’s age, value, and whether it is subject to SB1’s new fee for zero-emissions cars.

A yes vote also means state and local governments would lose about $5 billion a year in money they’ve been counting on for road construction. There are some big plans for spending this money already, which you can browse through. http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/overview.html

A no vote means no change to the taxes and fees in SB1.

Your decision comes down to whether you think it’s more important to pay less to run and register your car-- or to raise a big chunk of change to fix and build roads.

You may also want to read the state’s official analysis of Prop 6 or the official arguments for and against it.

http://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/6/analysis.htm

http://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/6/arguments-rebuttals.htm

