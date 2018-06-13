A controversial proposal to split the Golden State into three separate states has qualified for the November ballot, according to the Secretary of State.

The proposal hopes to split the state into three separate states of California, Northern California and Southern California. However, residents would ultimately decide the names.

This comes after the group behind the idea, Cal 3, gathered enough support and delivered more than 600,000 signatures to the Secretary of State.

Supporters say the state has grown too large to meet the needs of Californians. But opponents say creating three states will do nothing to solve California's economic and political problems.

