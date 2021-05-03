Proposed legislation would create National Guard type program to fight cyber attacks

Experts say 64% of the world's data breaches happen to an American.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Cyber security attack concerns are becoming so serious that a group of congressmen have proposed legislation that would set up a National Guard type program to fight cyber attacks in the future.

Tuesday, May 4, cyber security expert Frank Mulcahy will be speaking with members of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce about how to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

"80% of all data breaches involve an element of human behavior," Mulcahy said. "Clicking on the wrong link, opening the wrong attachment."

Mulcahy said 64% of the world's data breaches happen to an American. He said people are simply not careful with how they handle their data.

