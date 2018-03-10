Proposition 1 will be on the ballot for the 2018 election and, if approved, could provide billions in funding for affordable housing programs.

One of the reasons this proposition has come about is the expense required to live in California, which is in part due to a housing shortage throughout the state. The bond offers funding for both state housing programs and a veteran housing program for a cumulative $4 billion, which comes from bond sales.

State Housing Programs:

Affordable multifamily housing programs: $1.8 billion goes toward building or renovating rental housing projects, like apartments.

Infrastructure programs: $450 million goes to programs that building housing in urban areas and near public transportation.

Homeownership programs: $450 million will be used for first time homebuyer down payment assistance. Most of the funds will go to this purpose.

Farm worker housing program: $300 million in loans and grants to building housing for farm workers.

Veterans Housing programs:

$1 billion for home loan assistance to veterans

Where does the $4 billion come from?

The $4 billion comes from the sale of bonds to investors and eventually have to be repaid with interest.

For the State Housing Program’s $3 billion amount, the state will be looking at repaying $170 million annually for 35 years. The translates to an estimated $5.9 billion to pay off both the principal and interest.

For the Veteran Housing Program, the veterans in the home loan program will be making monthly payments to the state, which will allow the state to repay the bonds. According to the Legislative Analyst's analysis, the program has always operated at no direct cost to the state.

How many people could it help?

30,000 multifamily households (annual subsidies)

7,500 farm worker households (annual subsidies)

15,000 homebuyers (payment assistance)

3,000 veterans (home loans)

One more before you go ... If Props 1-4 all pass, California taxpayers would pay more than $32 billion over the next four decades to finance $16 billion of spending right now. It's up to you to decide if the spending is worth it:

