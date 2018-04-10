Funds totaling $1.5 billion for children’s hospitals will be on the ballot for the 2018 election.

For voters, this will be third time they’ll be deciding on bonds for children’s hospitals. Previous bonds were passed in 2004 and 2008. For this bond, there is $1.5 billion on the line for the construction, expansion, renovation, and equipping of children’s hospitals.

What does the proposition do?

The proposal will allow the government to sell $1.5 billion in bonds to fund these children’s hospital projects. That funding gets split into three categories for hospitals that specialize in treating children, with 13 hospitals specified.

Private nonprofit children’s hospitals

Hospitals in this category receive $1.1 billion, or 72 percent of the funds. Each of the hospitals below are eligible for $135 million.

Children’s Hospital and Research Center, Oakland

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital of Orange County

Earl and Loraine Miller Children’s Hospital (Long Beach)

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford

Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego

Valley Children’s Hospital (Madera)

University of California Children’s Hospitals

In this category, hospitals will be able to qualify for $270 million, or 18 percent of the funds. Each hospital is eligible to apply for $54 million.

Mattel Children’s Hospital at University of CA, Los Angeles

University Children’s Hospital at University of California, Irvine

University of California, Davis Children’s Hospital

University of California, San Diego Children’s Hospital

University of California, San Francisco Children’s Hospital

Other hospitals

Ten percent of the funds, or $150 million will be available for about 150 public or private nonprofit hospitals that treat children eligible for the California Children's Services program.

Where does the money come from?

The money comes from the sale of bonds to investors. The government will have to pay back those bonds with interest.

Annual payments are estimated at $80 million annually over 5 years, totaling $2.9 billion.

