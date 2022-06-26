'I will not be quiet anymore' | Abortion rights supporters protest in Auburn

"We're going to be losing some friends, losing some family relations, and that's OK, because I will not be quiet anymore," said protestor Trisha Reilly.

AUBURN, Calif. — Living in one of California's conservative strongholds, many abortion rights supporters in Auburn long kept quiet. However, that changed after Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade.

"We're going to be losing some friends, losing some family relations and that's OK because I will not be quiet anymore," said Trisha Reilly, one of dozens of protestors who gathered at the old courthouse in downtown Auburn.

Reilly said she worries about her teenage daughters, even in California, a state where abortion rights appear secure.

"It's a fake sense of security, because they are coming for us too," she said.

The Supreme Court ruling has added urgency to the November elections. Protest organizer Sara Keyes said she wished the Democrats would do more.

"We have to stay out of the California bubble. I get it, everybody here in California right now can get an abortion, but we can’t just stop there," Keyes said.

Dr. Kermit Jones is a Democrat running in California's third congressional district, at a time when many abortion right supporters feel Democrats aren't doing enough.

"I am also very frustrated, and that's why I decided to run for congress," Jones said.

His Republican opponent, State Assemblymember Kevin Kiley did not respond to an interview request, but told ABC10 last month that he was "pro-life, full stop."

Placer County will be among portions of 10 counties deciding between the two candidates in November, when many voters see the question of abortion on the ballot.

"It shouldn’t be a right or a left question, it should be a human rights question," Reilly said.

