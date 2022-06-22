California March for Life draws abortion protesters to the Capitol

On the potential eve of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion protesters brought their voices to the California Capitol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It could be a matter of hours before the country learns whether the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. If a majority of justices decide to do so, it would effectively dismantle a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and put that decision in the hands of each individual state.

Ahead of that, the California March for Life drew anti-abortion demonstrators to the Capitol Wednesday morning, where they held a rally and march.

"Equal rights for the unborn!" anti-abortion demonstrators chanted as they took to the streets around the state Capitol, protesting what they call California's "pro-abortion extremism."

"I want to show my daughters that they can stand up for what they believe in,” Bakersfield demonstrator Kimberly Rasmussen said. “I worry about their safety if they ever decided - God forbid - that they have an abortion."

She said she hopes the U.S. Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I'm hoping the choice is given back local, that we're allowed to govern ourselves locally,” she said.

Meanwhile, several dozen counter-protesters stood on the sidewalk, voicing support for abortion rights and criticizing the stance of the people participating in the California March for Life.

"The March for Life really doesn't represent human life. They care about, supposedly, the lives of babies, but it's not really about babies,” said Reiko Redmonde, who came from the Bay Area with the group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights. “It's really about suppressing women and taking away women's rights to choose whether – and when – to have a child, if they want."

Speakers at the California March for Life rally criticized bills going through the state Legislature right now that would strengthen abortion rights and access in California. However, Democratic Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, chair of the California Legislative Women's Caucus, said these bills are important and necessary.

"Our rights have been under attack for so long that we just need to be prepared,” Garcia told ABC10.

While people who attended this rally are hoping Roe v. Wade will be overturned, there were nuanced differences of opinion.

"For me, in the case the mother's life is in danger, that's a completely different story,” said anti-abortion demonstrator Max Bonilla.

If Roe is overturned, California March for Life co-organizer Jonathan Keller, president of the California Family Council, said the work won't be done

"There will need to be more efforts to show love and support for families and especially for moms and children,” he said.

Counter-protesters, on the other hand, said if Roe is overturned, people should take to the streets and demonstrate.

“Even in the state of California, even where abortion will remain legal, we have to stand up and defend reproductive rights across this country,” said Vine Sanchez, with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court will publish several decisions starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, so 7 a.m. here in California. Whether one of those opinions is the case threatening the future of Roe v. Wade won’t be known until Thursday morning.