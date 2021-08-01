Critics call out double standard of police handling of Capitol riot and Black Lives Matter protest

After law enforcement took hours to secure the area after pro-Trump extremist stormed the Capitol Hill left many wondering, what if these rioters were Black?

SACRAMENTO, Calif — People are calling attention to an apparent double standard in how police dealt with the mob of pro-Trump extremists that stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“If it had been a group of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesting yesterday, they would have been treated very, very differently,” President-elect Joe Biden said.

The size of the demonstration was similar to one that took place months earlier, but the response was not. Over the summer, when thousands took to the same streets in DC to protest racial inequality, law enforcement was out in full force. Military helicopters flying flew. Tear gas and pepper balls were deployed

But on Wednesday, officers were seen here walking away from barricades, allowing protesters to stream through.

California Civil Rights Attorney John Burris echoed the thoughts of a provocative Washington Post headline that read “Kid glove treatment of pro-Trump mob contrasts with strong-arm police tactics against black lives matter, activists say.”

"You can't hold people who protest police shootings to a different standard than these people who come in and try to stop the wheels of government," Burris said.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama released a statement saying “those who call others unpatriotic for simply taking a knee in silent protest, for those who wonder why we need to be reminded that Black Lives Matter at all, Wednesday made it painfully clear that certain Americans are in fact allowed to denigrate the flag and symbols of our nation. They've just got to look the right way.”

"The craziest day I think most of us have ever seen. Absolute insurrection at our national capital," said Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.

Ashby said now is a time for healing.

"We need to tell people it's alright to feel what they are feeling – that they are valid in feeling afraid or scared or upset or hurt, and you know that we are stronger together and our diversity is our strength, and we will persevere and get through this together," she said.

