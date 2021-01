Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps.

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building, outside Senate chambers.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed. Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.

Outside, protesters could be heard chanting "this is our house" as they continued to clash with police in riot gear. Video footage shows pepper spray being deployed in multiple instances.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They're outside the Senate chamber

2:15 p.m.: Protesters breach the Capitol, outside the Senate chamber.

2:03 p.m.: Capitol Police ordered evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building.

2:00 p.m.: Protesters officially breach the steps of the Capitol

1:46 p.m.: Rep. Elaine Luria tweets that her office is evacuated due to reports of a pipe bomb, what sounded like gunshots.

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.

1:30 p.m.: Protesters forcefully removing metal barriers meant to keep space between police and the crowds. Capitol Police officers in riot gear moved to the front of the crowd to hold the line.

Scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.

The crowds breached police barricades, overtaking police forces on the Capitol steps, attempting to storm Congress.

Patriots facing off the Capitol Police after pushing through barricades at the United States capitol.

Look at all the blood on the ground....

Washington, DC

