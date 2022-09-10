Roseville's Iranian community shows support for anti-regime protesters

Sunday’s demonstration in Roseville marks the fifth anti-regime protest in the Sacramento area. Another one is planned for next week.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Hundreds of people rallied in Roseville Sunday, speaking out against Iran’s morality police following the in-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Many people who attended were from Iran and said what happened to Amini, who protesters believe was killed after not wearing her headscarf properly, could have happened to them.

“For 43 years, we have been fighting for this, so I think this was the last straw,” Naeirika Neev said.

Neev, who fled Iran for Sacramento 10 years ago, said people have had enough of what she calls oppression in her home country.

“I can promise you that every Iranian woman has been harassed, assaulted and demoralized by the morality police. It’s not an isolated incident,” she said.

Others in the crowd share the experience and moved to the U.S. in search of a better life.

“I’m so sorry that people of Iran are deprived of their very basic human rights, but I’m really glad to be here and am forever so grateful to have this freedom of choice,” Fara Izadi, who’s also from Iran, said.

Many rallying in Roseville have family who still live in Iran and fear for their safety during this time of unrest. Human rights groups estimate nearly 200 Iranian demonstrators have been killed in nationwide protests.

“I worry every time my mom goes out of the house that she’s going to get shot or killed or beaten to death. All my family, all my relatives are there,” Hengameh Nemati said.

Sunday’s demonstration in Roseville marks the fifth anti-regime protest in the Sacramento area. Another one is planned for next week.

Many members of the local Iranian community are calling on the U.S. government to cease negotiations with Iran over a potential nuclear deal and to stop recognizing a regime that openly kills protesters.

“People are fighting for women’s rights and basic human rights. All of us are asking the U.S. to cut ties with the whole regime because we consider them as terrorists. They’re killing our youth,” Fara Izadi said.

