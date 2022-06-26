Police: 2 men arrested near U.S. Supreme Court for destruction of property amid protests

The two individuals were arrested for allegedly throwing paint over the fence by the U.S. Supreme Court, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Two men were arrested near the U.S. Supreme Court building Saturday afternoon during protests in the wake of the decision overturning Roe V. Wade, according to the United States Capitol Police (USCP).

Police said the two men were arrested for allegedly throwing paint over the fence by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Police identified the two men as Leah Johnson and Nicholas Salvador Saint Amour.

Protesters assembled on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Friday morning to protest a historic ruling from the high court that ended the constitutional right to abortion.

An emotional crowd of hundreds chanted and carried signs in front of the Supreme Court as protesters grappled with the news that Roe V. Wade decision was struck down by the Supreme Court justices after nearly five decades.

Capitol Police also released an update on heat issues impacting protestors at the Supreme Court, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

"The USCP and our local partners worked together to bring in cooling buses & additional people to help demonstrators with heat issues," said Capitol Police in a social media post. "Roughly 12 people have been helped so far."

As thousands heard the news of the decision made by the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, USCP tweeted an announcement on Friday that demonstrators were congregating in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Protesters are allowed to peacefully demonstrate, however they must follow the officer's instructions so that everyone stays safe," wrote the police.