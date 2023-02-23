WATCH: Firefighters rescue puppy from canal in Stanislaus County

Video shows how crews with the Patterson City Fire Department rescued a puppy stranded in the canal waters.

Example video title will go here for this video

PATTERSON, Calif. — Firefighters helped rescue a puppy trapped in a canal Wednesday.

The young pup was trapped in the Delta-Mendota Canal when the Patterson City Fire Department responded to help.

Crews with their water rescue team and Truck 52 were able to save the dog and turn it over to Stanislaus County Animal Services.

A video from the department shows crews leaning a ladder into the canal to rescue the panicked pup from the water. A firefighter walks along the ladder, hoists the dog up from the water and gets it onto dry land.

WATCH ALSO: