Have you surfed your local channels and noticed that you’re unable to view ABC10? Have you been waiting to watch The Ellen Show, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy? Wanted to watch ABC’s primetime shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Dancing with the Stars or The Conners in real-time, but realized that you TV cannot pick up the ABC10 signal?

Now you can receive all this programming, just by rescanning your TV! If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, you already have ABC10 and do not need to reset your TV.

Ready to reset your channels and begin enjoying all the quality ABC television you’ve been missing?

Here’s how:

1 – Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote.

2 – Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.

3 – Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.

4 – Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.

5 – Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.

And that’s it!

If you need more information about why the need for the rescan, you can read the FAQs.

If you have questions, or need some help, ABC10 has a call-in line at 916-321-3251. Your call will be returned in 24-48 hours.

You may also email rescan@abc10.com to ask a question or request a callback.

Happy rescanning and enjoy all your new ABC10 programming!

