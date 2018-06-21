We've got more answers to your questions on President Trump's child separation border policy.

Patti on Facebook asked why then-President Bill Clinton "signed this into law."

First, this is not a law, but a policy. A 1997 Justice Department settlement under Clinton required release of migrant children from custody, according to University of California, Davis Law School Dean Kevin Johnson.

"This was viewed as a humanitarian result. It did not require families to be separated as parents could post a bond and be released from custody," said Johnson. "The settlement presumably was agreed to by the Clinton administration because it was viewed as the best possible outcome under the circumstances."

And in general, migrants -- with their families together -- in post-Clinton administrations would go before a judge for either bond and/or the removal process.

Michael on Facebook also asked when the law changed for asylum.

Johnson said that the law on asylum did not change. Undocumented immigrants are still able to apply for asylum, which involves protection from persecution in one's home country.

"The child separation policy is designed to discourage asylum seekers from coming to the United States and applying for asylum — or staying here long enough to get their claims resolved," he said.

