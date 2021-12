JACKSON, Calif. — The Division IIII High School football State Championship is on the line as the Quartz Hill Royals go head to head with the Argonaut (Jackson) Mustangs.

With a Mother Lode League record of 3-1, the Mustangs come into the game with confidence, but not with a recent history of dominance. Outside of the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons where they finished 10-2 and 11-1, the Mustangs were consistently a middle-of-the-pack team.