Thousands attended the grand reopening of the R Street corridor on Saturday, June 16.



The City of Sacramento event celebrated the completion of a two-year long streetscape improvement project which brought enhanced streets, widened sidewalks, and updated light to the historical corridor.



“The New York Times recognized what I’ve been saying all along, R Street is one of the best places to visit on any trip to Sacramento,” said Vice Mayor Steve Hansen in a press release. “Placemaking projects like the R St. Streetscape Improvements are a big part of why. These improvements will build on what has already helped to establish R Street: increasing tree canopy, improving bike and pedestrian safety, and activating more of the sidewalk and street with retail and restaurant patrons. In short, it’s about making R Street a great place for everyone to enjoy the best of what Sacramento has to offer.”



Daniel Smith is a spokesperson for the Shady Lady, a nightlcub and bar on R Street which opened nine years ago. He says there have been significant improvements along the street which have improve brought a lot of foot traffic and business to the area.



Major improvements along R Street began a decade ago in the city’s effort to revitalize the formerly industrial area.



Since then, many new developments have taken place igniting a busy urban and pedestrian friendly area.

