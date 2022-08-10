Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room

Del Campo's football team found racial slurs written on a whiteboard and their items thrown around the locker room after a game.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday.

After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.

"We are in communication with Vista Del Lago and we are doing everything possible to support their administration as they work to determine who is responsible and hold them accountable," wrote Greg Snyder, Del Campo's principal. "Our priority now is the wellbeing of our student athletes and the impacts this act has created for them."

ABC10 reached out to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District for comment but has not heard back yet.

This is the third incident of racially-motivated activity involving football teams from schools in the greater Sacramento region in the last month.

In September, Amador High's varsity football season was canceled amid an investigation into a chat thread alleged to be racial in tone. Torie Gibson, superintendent of the Amador County Unified School District, said the scope of the allegations required an external investigation and some of the allegations were even referred to law enforcement.

Then, River Valley High School's varsity football team forfeited its season after a slave auction video Oct. 3.

