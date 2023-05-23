Rafting season delayed in some areas amid safety concerns

Officials warn that this is not the year to be alone on the river.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — After a record-breaking snow fall and winter in the Sacramento area, the aftermath is lingering into Memorial Day weekend.

With all the snowmelt, the water is colder and moving faster, making it very dangerous. Emergency agencies across the region are pleading with people to not go in the water.

Deric Rothe has owned Sierra Whitewater American River Rafting in El Dorado County for 16 years and was also a guide.

“This is the heaviest winter ever. What that translates to is lots of melted snow, lots of big water and a really super big fun white water rafting season,” said Rothe.

Rothe said this is not the year to enter the American River in the foothills alone.

“I don’t think it’s the time for a self-guided tour, certainly not a booze cruise. This is not the year for that. This is the time to go with a professional outfitter,” said Rothe.

His team has been training every day since March preparing for the season. Each trip also has an EMT on board along with life vests, helmets and safety rope.

“It’s not the year to get drunk and go to the river and get in the water if you don’t know how to swim,” said Rothe.

Closer to Sacramento, the rafting season has been put on hold. American River Rentals is closed due to high water. River Rat Raft Rental also told ABC10 they most likely won’t be renting until June because the water is too cold and high.

Nonetheless, the Sacramento Office of Emergency Management is still preparing and conducting water rescue exercises Tuesday.

Daniel Bowers, director of Emergency Management in Sacramento, encourages everyone to wear a life vest.

“If they are not cautious and not wearing it, it can result in a fatality," said Bowers.

If you don’t have a lifejacket, many recreation areas will be able to provide some for you -- just check before you go.

