LINDEN, Calif. — Linden grower Ken Vogel is looking at a bumper crop cherry season.

He has more than double the amount of cherries in his orchards compared to a year ago but much of his 14 acres could be ruined if rain comes.

"Rain will soak into the cherry through the membrane, and it will cause the cherry to expand, if you get heat," says Vogel. "So, the worst thing would be rain followed by bright sunshine for a few hours.

Vogel grows two varieties, the Bing cherry and Coral cherry.

He hopes to begin harvesting his cherries before the end of the month, but rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and this weekend.

"The best thing - and there's always going to be some damage with the rain - is to get cloudy and windy after that," said Vogel. "You hope for the best. Cherry growers have to be optimistic."

The majority of Linden and Lodi area cherries are still on trees. Depending on the variety, much of that fruit is still green and is expected to ripen to it's red color in the next two weeks.

Vogel says that, the closer a cherry is to being ripe, the more susceptible it is to absorbing moisture because of their thinner outer layer.

In the latest San Joaquin County Ag Commissioners report from 2017, cherries ranked as the counties 5th most valuable commodity.

It's 19,900 acres of cherries harvested was valued at $184,572,000.

"We need to the rain at the right time of the year. The wrong time of year during harvest can be devastating for folks," says Bruce Blodgett, Executive Director for the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation. "We're watching out, holding our breath a little bit, and hoping this storm doesn't turn out to be much."

