Rain and snow continue, thunderstorms possible Wednesday in Northern California

A textbook low pressure system and its associated cold front pushed into Northern California Tuesday, delivering yet another round of heavy rain and snow.

Since the main band of precipitation has passed, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the main story Wednesday. Radar shows widespread rain showers in the valley which are expected to continue through much of the day.

The valley generally picked up 0.75-1.5" Tuesday. Eastern valley locations were on the higher end of the range.

As the cold front pushed through the region, temperatures struggled to get above 50 for most of the valley. In fact, the daily high temperature of 51 occurred at 6 a.m. – a pretty rare occurrence here.

Tuesday's rainfall pushed downtown Sacramento past the last two years of precipitation combined with 25.47".

WY2021: 7.74" (4th driest on record)

WY2022: 17.10" (just below normal)

Rain totals Wednesday will be much more variable due to the scattered nature of the rain and the potential for heavy downpours thanks to thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Speaking of thunderstorms, chances will be best south of Interstate 80. A few pockets of sunshine could help heat the surface and spur the formation of thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. The main threat with these storms will be small hail, gusty winds, and brief downpours.

Snow showers will be spotty in the Sierra with an additional 3-6" and locally up to a foot expected through the rest of Wednesday. 1-3 feet of snow fell in the last 24 hours in the Sierra and the Central Sierra Snow Lab picked up 20.7" and surpassed a season total of over 700" for the second time since measurements began in 1946.

A few more showers are possible Thursday but it will be a dry day for the vast majority of the region. As of now, there are no major storms in the extended forecast but that could certainly change.