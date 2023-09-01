Rancho Cordova elder care worker convicted of beating patient later found dead

The now-former employee was caught on camera striking the elderly patient she was tasked with taking care of.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A now-former Rancho Cordova elder care worker faces nine years and eight months in prison after she was caught on camera hitting and yelling at a 66-year-old patient.

Sacramento County District Attorney's officials say Oluwatoyin Mudashiru worked at Benny's Care home between 2018 and 2020. She was responsible for feeding, changing and putting the elderly patient to bed.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Mudashiru called the elder care home owner to report the patient wasn't breathing. The owner called 911 and tried CPR on the patient.

An autopsy later revealed the 66-year-old had injuries consistent with 'compressive force' on both sides of the her neck, as well as other injuries to her head and back.

That's when Sacramento County Sheriff's detectives reviewed surveillance footage at the care home and found Mudashiru had beat, mishandled and yelled at the patient multiple times before her death.

Mudashiru was convicted Monday of elder abuse, elder abuse causing death, and involuntary manslaughter. She'll be sentenced Oct. 13.