RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Firefighters were able to douse a blaze burning at an auto yard in Rancho Cordova Monday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 3:35 p.m. to the auto dismantling yard along the 11000 block of Douglas Road.

A spokesperson for the fire district said several vehicles were on fire, but it's unclear how many. No injuries were reported.

