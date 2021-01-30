1 dead after being hit by car in Rancho Cordova

Deputies arrived to the parking lot and found the man unresponsive with significant trauma to his body.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was killed after being hit by a car.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call about a man lying unconscious in the parking lot of a business in the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The caller said the man was struck by a car, but it was no longer at the scene.

Deputies arrived to the parking lot and found the man unresponsive with significant trauma to his body. Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Another man who was also struck by the car was found with minor injuries. He was later transported to a local area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence. No further information or suspect information is available at this time.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

