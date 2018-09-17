If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for the multimedia.

One deputy has died after a shooting in Rancho Cordova, according to Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

Jones identified the deceased deputy as 27-year-old Mark Stasyuk. He was a four-year veteran at the sheriff's department.

Stasyuk's partner, deputy Julie Robertson, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. She is expected to make a full recovery, at this time. A bystander was also shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. The suspect was also transported to the hospital. He was conscious and alert before he left the scene, according to Sheriff Jones.

The fifth person injured at the scene was treated and released.

The victims were found in a parking lot along Folsom Boulevard. The first shooting happened at the Pep Boys in the area while the second shooting happened nearby. Sheriff Jones said that Stasyuk and Robertson were responding to a call from a business owner about an issue with a customer.

Four people who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, including 2 deputies and a suspect.

There is currently law enforcement activity near the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Olson Drive. Folsom Boulevard will be closed, between Olson Drive to Kilgore Drive, until Tuesday morning, the sheriff's department said.

The employees at stores in the area have been told to stay inside and lock the doors.

No other information has been released.

