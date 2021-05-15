17-year-old reported missing alongside American River near Rancho Cordova

The teen was seen getting into the water but not seen exiting or resurfacing, Sacramento Metro Fire officials say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire Department is searching for a missing person along the American River in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night.



Sacramento Sheriff's officials say the missing person is 17 years old. The teen was seen getting into the water but not seen exiting the water or resurfacing, Sacramento Metro Fire Spokesperson Chris Vestal said. Vestal could not confirm the gender of the teen.

Vestal said the teen was reported missing at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

While law enforcement was searching for the missing teen, Sacramento County Sheriff Spokesperson Kionna Rowe said a juvenile got into an ambulance at the scene and drove it for less than a mile before being stopped.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect attempt to drive a fire truck moments before getting into the ambulance and driving away, according to sheriff's department officials. Rowe said witnesses described the suspect to officers on scene, and officers detained the juvenile without incident.

The juvenile was cited on felony charges for stealing a vehicle before being released to their parents.

Emergency personnel will continue searching for the missing teenager once there is more light.

