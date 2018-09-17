If you are reading this on the ABC10 app, click here for the multimedia.

Two deputies and three civilians were injured during a shooting in Rancho Cordova Monday afternoon and a suspect is in custody, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say four of the five people injured were transported to the hospital for treatment, including the two deputies. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The fifth person, a civilian, was treated and released at the scene.

The victims were found in a parking lot along Folsom Boulevard. The first shooting happened at the Pep Boys in the area while the second shooting occurred nearby.

Four people who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, including 2 deputies and a suspect.

There is currently law enforcement activity near the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Olson Drive. Folsom Boulevard will be closed until Tuesday morning, the sheriff's department said. Here is a live look at traffic in the area from Waze:

The employees at stores in the area have been told to stay inside and lock the doors.

No other information has been released.

