One person involved in the vehicle accident was reported to be in critical condition and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said people involved in a rollover vehicle accident involving a big rig are hospitalized - with one reported to be in critical condition.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in Rancho Cordova near Prairie City Road and White Rock Road. Crews are on the scene to assist officers.

Officials said the person in critical condition has been taken to the hospital by helicopter.