RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Jordan Mica is 6. Like most kids his age, he’s losing his baby teeth.

"They're, like, falling out,” he said with a giggle.

Unlike most kids his age, he is also power-lifting.

"You guys ready?" he asked an ABC10 reporter and photographer, who stopped by his house to check out this small-but-mighty athlete.

He then hoisted a weight-laden barbell in three consecutive dead-lifts.

"I basically do some lifting sometimes, and I also bring out the mat to do some Jiu-Jitsu, and I also do some wrestling because it's about to start,” he explained.

And he’s good. His family chronicles Jordan’s progress via Instagram, which is where Jordan’s dad, Jason Mica, tagged ABC10.

Lifting competition are open for kids ages 8 and up, but Jordan wants a piece of the action now.

But is it safe? The Mayo Clinic has guidance, saying powerlifting can “put too much strain” on young bodies, especially when “proper technique is sacrificed.”

"If you go heavy-- to really damage the growth plates to the extent that it would stunt your growth would require, in my opinion, just negligence,” Jordan’s dad said.

Jason Mica, a strength trainer, Jui-Jitsu instructor and power-lifter himself, said technique and safety are his top priorities.

"Sometimes we'll stay at a weight for as much as two weeks, and he'll just work on the technique and really appreciate it,” Mica said.

Plus, he knows the pain of injury as a kid.

"I was dragged under the front and swept underneath,” he said, recalling the time that, as a 10-year-old, he got hit by a truck while riding his bike. “The wheels ran over this leg."

The physical therapist told him to lift weights to build muscle, or else he might have troubles with mobility later in life.

Now he's building his three sons' and daughter’s strength, health and futures. The boys lift, and his daughter is a high school gymnast.

"When I grow up, I'll probably become a lifter,” little Jordan said. “And I'll become a marine biologist because I like sharks a lot. And I’ll probably become an artist because I’m actually pretty good at drawing.”

He’s a little boy with big, strong dreams.

