7-Eleven restaurant, Dutch Bros, winery and more new businesses opening in Rancho Cordova

The Rancho Cordova Barrel District’s first winery and tasting room, Cold Stone, Jamba Juice and more businesses are set to open this year.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Residents of Rancho Cordova can now look forward to several new businesses set to open this year.

"We are overjoyed to welcome these new businesses to the growing mix of eateries that are coming to Rancho Cordova,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Norton.

Officials say in March 2020, 7-Eleven debuted a new restaurant concept from Manhattan, New York and it finally reached the west coast, landing in Rancho Cordova.

Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, located at 3251 Sunrise Blvd., is inside the 7-Eleven. This restaurant serves hand-breaded chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches and is now open for business.

The Rancho Cordova Barrel District’s first winery and tasting room is also on its way, according to officials.

Drink EEZY Craft Winery will be located at 11225 Trade Center Dr., Suite 250 with a planned opening date in March. The winery is known for its single-serve, 6.3-ounce wine bottles that come from small-batch vineyards from across the globe.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Pacific Dental will be coming to Stone Creek Village shopping center.

The Anatolia Marketplace will also welcome these popular businesses:

Dutch Bros

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Cold Stone Creamery

Popeyes

McDonald's

Jamba (formerly known as Jamba Juice)

Chevron

Kids Care Dental

Pacific Dental

"Several new businesses continue to select Rancho Cordova as their home, making us one of the largest employment centers in the region and continuing to expand our workforce of 65,000 plus," according to the city of Rancho Cordova's website.

