x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rancho Cordova

Man allegedly stabs mother, step-father in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday both parents were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — An unidentified man is on the run after allegedly stabbing his mother and step-father on Monday, sending them to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Rancho Cordova police and Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies surrounded the 11000 Block of Utopia River Court in Rancho Cordova Monday morning in search of the suspect. 

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies say the adult son escaped without a weapon, and are still searching for him.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

WATCH MORE: 2 people killed after shooting in Modesto identified by police | December 22, 2021

In Other News

California buys 6 million rapid tests as Solano County infant dies from COVID-19