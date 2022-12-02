2 teenagers arrested in December killing of Akieam Harris

Detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Elijah Hampton and Zuri Askari on Wednesday.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Rancho Cordova Police Department and detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Elijah Hampton, 16, and Zuri Askari Franklin, 17, on suspicion of murder charges in the killing of Akieam Harris, authorities announced Thursday.

Harris was shot several times in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood on Dec. 13, 2021.

Harris was 28 years old.

The Sheriff's Office says Hampton and Franklin were arrested Wednesday and are now being held without bail in the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility.

No new information, such as a motive, was given when asked by ABC10.

"We don't see very many underage homicides," Sacramento Sheriff's Sergeant Rod Grassman told ABC10. "The majority of victims and suspects are usually 18 to 40 years of age for homicides."

