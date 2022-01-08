Why are parts of the American River Parkway trail closed?

According to the city of Rancho Cordova, the trail will be closed from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months starting Monday.

According to the city of Rancho Cordova, the trail will be closed from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance. City officials say the parkway will temporarily re-open over Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-5.

Throughout the duration of the closing, there will be a detour along Ambassador Drive, Yukon River Way, and Klamath River Drive.

The city says crews will be repairing a storm drain outfall along the American River Parkway near the Ambassador Park Drive entrance during the closing. The goal of the project is to repair the outfall and help prevent future erosion.

