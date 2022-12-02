Two deaths were reported following incidents in Northern California waters

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people, two incidents involving crews having to rescue people from Northern California waters.
The first happened in Rancho Cordova.
Sacramento Metro Fire Department says a woman was rescued from the American River.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire Department Public Information Officer Parker Wilbourn, the call of the incident came in just after 1:30 p.m.
Wilbourn says she was found about a mile downriver from where she was last seen in the water. The woman was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Meanwhile, the other incident involving the scuba diver happened near the Walnut Grove Bridge.
Walnut Grove Fire says the body of a recreational scuba diver was recovered there. The cause of their death was not released.
Both of these incidents are developing stories. Check back for updates.