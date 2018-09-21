RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Rancho Cordova, Thursday night.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), the 43-year-old male bicyclist was traveling southbound on Sunrise Boulevard without lights or safety equipment.

At the same time, a 2002 Toyota Echo, driven by a 41-year-old man, was also traveling southbound on Sunrise, and attempted to merge onto State Highway 50 when the crash occurred.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither man has been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, authorities tell ABC10 that neither drugs, nor alcohol, nor speed was a factor in the crash.

This is the sixth deadly crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Sacramento so far in 2018, according to Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System data. It’s also the second deadly bicyclist crash in the last 48 hours.

