Body found in Folsom Canal near Rancho Cordova

Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating the incident and working with the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A body was found floating along the Folsom Canal in Rancho Cordova Wednesday morning, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire.

The body was found near White Rock Road and Sunrise Boulevard.

Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating the incident and working with the coroner's office to determine the cause of death. They are not investigating this as a suspicious death.

The victim has not been identified yet.

