Federal agents have arrested a California nurse on suspicion of running dark web accounts that they say she used to sell more than 20,000 opioid and opiate-based prescription pills.

Carrie Alaine Markis is suspected of conspiring with the administrators of at least three dark web accounts to sell the drugs.

Markis was arrested last week for activity that happened in Sacramento County between at least Nov. 2013 and April 2016.

Court papers identify Markis as graduate of UC Davis who holds a master's degree in nursing science and health care leadership.

The 46-year-old is said to have made tens of thousands of dollars selling the drugs operating under the name "Farmacy41," according court documents.

In one example of Markis alleged activity, court papers show that Farmacy41 was operating on Silk Road 2.0, a dark web marketplace that was seized by federal law enforcement in Nov. 2014. More than 700 sales were generated from that account, last active in May 2014, many were paid for in Bitcoin. The following items were sold:

Hydrocodone - 8,723 pills

Oxycodone - 2,690 pills

Methadone - 839 pills

Hydromorpone - 652 pills

Morphine - 70 pills

Fentanyl - 16 patches

In private messages obtained from the account, federal agents found that Markis disclosed to customers that she was a licensed medical professional in California and that she "sourced her narcotics from 'individuals who supplement their income through diversion,'" which means the drugs were coming from people who sold pills prescribed to them by a doctor.

Court documents show Markis was part of at least two other dark web sites.

If convicted Markis could face charges including distribution and conspiracy. She is expected to appear in court Monday.