Crews are working to get a handle on a grass fire just south of Rancho Cordova.

At least 15 fire units have responded to the scene of the blaze, in the area of Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard, just to the south of the Sunrise Canal.

#JacksonFire contained. No injuries to civilians, animals, or firefighters, and no structures damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Units will remain on scene mopping up hot spots. pic.twitter.com/akhQ6H3sii — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 15, 2018

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire has burned more than 40 acres of land.

Copter was briefly called in for assistance, but has since been recalled. No structures are being threatened.



© 2018 KXTV