Dog killed in Rancho Cordova mobile home fire

Firefighters said they faced "hoarder conditions" inside the mobile home.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Saturday morning mobile home fire in Rancho Cordova left a dog dead, firefighters said.

Flames broke out around 5:14 a.m. Saturday inside a mobile home in the 100 block of Countess Way, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

When crews arrived at the home, they were met with "hoarder conditions." Two cats were rescued from the blaze.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

