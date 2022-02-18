A community meeting to discuss the killing of Emma Roark is set for later this month

The community meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 PM at Cordova Neighborhood Church.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Rancho Cordova Police Department officers are partnering up with the city of Rancho Cordova Government and the Sacramento County Regional Parks to hold a community meeting for those to ask questions about the killing of Emma Roark and for officials to provide an overview and answer those questions.

Roark’s body was found in a secluded rural area with access to the American River on El Manto Drive in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday, Feb. 1. She was reported missing back on Jan. 27 by her family and was last seen leaving her home around 12 p.m. Roark was autistic and had gone for a walk in the middle of the day and never came home.

According to a press release on Feb. 11 from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, detectives with Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, in connection with the "brutal sexual assault and homicide" of Roark.

Rawls is now charged with murder, rape, kidnapping and sodomy. Rawls did not enter a plea. He is being held without bail and is due back in court on May 20.