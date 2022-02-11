x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rancho Cordova

Man arrested in death of Rancho Cordova's Emma Roark

The body of Emma Roark, 20, was discovered in a secluded area less than a mile from her home. Search crews said she was the victim of homicide.
Credit: Rancho Cordova Police Department
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Mikilo Morgan Rawls (37), who is a transient from the Sacramento County area, in connection with the brutal sexual assault and homicide of Emma Roark (20) of Rancho Cordova.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest has been made in the Emma Roark case.

According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, detectives with SCSO arrested Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, in connection with the "brutal sexual assault and homicide" of Roark who was from Rancho Cordova.

He was arrested Friday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of murder, rape and sodomy. Rawls is being held without bail.  

“This type of violent crime tears at the fabric of community safety,” said Chief Deputy Jim Barnes.  “I am proud of the Sheriff’s Office personnel, which includes the Rancho Cordova Police Department, who stood tall to protect our community and brought resolution to this brutal crime. I also want to thank the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab for their collaboration on this investigation.” 

Credit: Roark family

Roark was reported missing back on Jan. 27 by her family. She was last seen leaving her home around 12 p.m. 

Police said it took four days of searching before they found her body. She was found in a secluded rural area at the river access on El Manto.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Bill proposed requiring law enforcement to make hate crime policy

 

In Other News

Local autism experts share their thoughts on the search for Emma Roark