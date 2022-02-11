Man arrested in death of Rancho Cordova's Emma Roark

The body of Emma Roark, 20, was discovered in a secluded area less than a mile from her home. Search crews said she was the victim of homicide.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest has been made in the Emma Roark case.

According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, detectives with SCSO arrested Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, in connection with the "brutal sexual assault and homicide" of Roark who was from Rancho Cordova.

He was arrested Friday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of murder, rape and sodomy. Rawls is being held without bail.

“This type of violent crime tears at the fabric of community safety,” said Chief Deputy Jim Barnes. “I am proud of the Sheriff’s Office personnel, which includes the Rancho Cordova Police Department, who stood tall to protect our community and brought resolution to this brutal crime. I also want to thank the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab for their collaboration on this investigation.”

Roark was reported missing back on Jan. 27 by her family. She was last seen leaving her home around 12 p.m.

Police said it took four days of searching before they found her body. She was found in a secluded rural area at the river access on El Manto.

