'We are struggling to come to grips with the monstrously cruel murder of our beloved Emma' | Emma Roark's father releases statement

"We are confident that due process will bring justice for Emma," Gabriel Roark said.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The father of a slain Rancho Cordova woman says his family is struggling to come to grips with the killing of his daughter, Emma Roark.

For the first time since Emma Roark's body was found, Gabriel Roark provided a statement to ABC10.

"We, Emma's family, have been in deep turmoil these last three weeks," Gabriel Roark says in the statement. "We are struggling to come to grips with the monstrously cruel murder of our beloved Emma and face the inconceivable task of forging some kind of life anew without her."

Roark, who was autistic, had gone for a walk in the middle of the day on January 27. She never came home.

Police said it took four days of searching before they found her body. Roark was found in a secluded rural area with access to the American River near El Manto Drive in Rancho Cordova.

Mikilo Rawls is accused of killing Emma Roark. He has been charged with murder, rape and kidnapping, among other charges.

Law enforcement said that Rawls was homeless at the time of the killing.

“The Sheriff’s Office is sympathetic to the transient population, we understand people are experiencing hard times," Sacrament County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jim Barnes said in announcing the arrest on February 11. "But there is evil amongst them, and that’s what Mr. Rawls was.”

In his statement, Gabriel Roark thanked investigators.

"... We are most grateful for the thorough investigation of Emma's death," Gabriel Roark said. "The homicide detectives in the case showed Emma's mother and me a great deal of compassion as well. We are confident that due process will bring justice for Emma."

Rawls is currently being held without bail and is due back in court on May 20. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

