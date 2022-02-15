Man accused of killing Emma Roark to appear in court

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the filing of criminal charges Monday in the killing of Roark.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of killing Emma Roark in Rancho Cordova is set to be in court Tuesday.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the filing of criminal charges Monday in the killing of Roark.

The DA's office said in a statement Mikilo Rawls allegedly killed Roark after sexually assaulting her. The charges include murder, rape, kidnap and sodomy.

Rawls was arrested Friday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Roark’s family confirmed to ABC10 that Roark was autistic and had gone for a walk in the middle of the day Thursday, Jan. 27, and never came home.

Police said it took four days of searching before they found her body. She was found in a secluded rural area with access to the American River on El Manto Drive.

