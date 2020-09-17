Family files suit after Rancho Cordova woman killed when driver crashes into home

Janice Williams died in the crash, and two other family members were hurt. Now, the family is suing the driver, the city of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento County.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — "We are 49er fans. My mom was a 49er fan, and they were in the playoffs," said Daniel Williams. "We were all very excited to be sitting there, and then she was just gone."

Daniel Williams and his wife Lorrie are talking about the January crash that killed Daniel's mother and left them seriously injured. The family was watching the NFL playoffs when a car crashed into their home in Rancho Cordova.

Daniel's mother Janice Williams died. She was 81-years-old. Daniel and Lorrie were left pinned under the car.

"I had debris in my lap. I was gushing blood," said Lorrie who had a traumatic brain injury and a broken back.

Daniel had a broken sternum and a broken arm. He says the heartbreak from losing his mother will be everlasting.

"We couldn't even have the celebration of her life because of Covid-19," Daniel said.

Diana Burdick, who lives next to the Williams' home, says 15-years ago the same thing happened where a vehicle crashed on the front side of the house.

"I can't tell you how many times we've all gathered in the front to see what happened now," said Burdick. "We don't have gunshots. That's not the problem here. The problem here is traffic.".

Neighbors like Jenna Pierce say the intersection of Georgetown Dr. and Coloma Rd. is extremely dangerous.

In 2008, Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Canfield was killed while on motorcycle patrol around the same area while trying to stop a speeding car.

"We've got to start doing something as a community to figure out what we need to do to stop these tragedies, because this is just horrific," said Pierce.

That's why the family attorney says they are not only filing a lawsuit against Gary Circle, who was accused of driving drunk when he slammed into the home with two children in the car, but also the city of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento County.

"Those bushes and shrubs were too big and they were obstructing the vision of drivers trying to turn onto Coloma," said family attorney Robert Carichoff.

"The city knew this was a problem and didn't do enough to correct the problem. And we're hopeful, as much as anything, that what we can do here is bring about some change here and make the intersections of Rancho Cordova, and ideally the entire Sacramento area, just a little bit safer. So, hopefully this kind of needless tragedy doesn't occur again."